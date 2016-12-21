CNA Appoints Riza VP, Corporate Development

Chicago-based CNA has appointed Emma Riza to vice president, Corporate Development. In this role, Riza will be responsible for a number of functions, including enterprise-level strategy, financial reporting to the board of directors and executive management, capital & rating agency management, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Riza previously served as head of Corporate Development for CNA Hardy, where she worked to develop CNA’s international strategy and managed the review and execution of new business initiatives in collaboration with the international underwriting and field leadership teams.

CNA Hardy, acting through Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and CNA Insurance Co. Limited independent wholly-owned UK subsidiaries, is a specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within both the Lloyd’s and company markets.

Source: CNA