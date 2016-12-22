University in Ohio Agrees to Settle Student’s Sex Discrimination Suit

The University of Cincinnati has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a student who said she was told she had to sit and work with other female students and not with male students in a physics lab.

U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott (duh-LAHT’) officially dismissed the lawsuit this week. Court records show the school agreed to pay the student’s legal fees. Other details weren’t made public.

Casey Helmicki had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in July, asking the university to stop segregating by sex. She said a teaching assistant told her to work only with females.

University spokesman Greg Vehr says the school was pleased to have a resolution and that it has reminded teaching staff that class groups should be voluntarily formed by students or formed randomly.

Copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.