University in Ohio Agrees to Settle Student’s Sex Discrimination Suit

The University of Cincinnati has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a student who said she was told she had to sit and work with other female students and not with male students in a physics lab.
U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott (duh-LAHT’) officially dismissed the lawsuit this week. Court records show the school agreed to pay the student’s legal fees. Other details weren’t made public.
Casey Helmicki had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in July, asking the university to stop segregating by sex. She said a teaching assistant told her to work only with females.
University spokesman Greg Vehr says the school was pleased to have a resolution and that it has reminded teaching staff that class groups should be voluntarily formed by students or formed randomly.