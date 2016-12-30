Wisconsin’s AIS Technology, Maryland-Based Kite Tech Merging

Maryland-based Kite Technology Group and Wisconsin-based AIS Technology are merging their operations effective Jan. 2, 2017. The merged company will operate under the name Kite Technology Group.

Nick Oliver, owner and president of AIS Technology, will join Kite Technology Group (KiteTech) as executive vice president.

Oliver will serve as the executive contact for AIS Technology (AIS) clients and expand Kite Technology Group’s footprint to meet the technology needs of insurance agencies nationwide.

Kite Technology Group provides managed IT services to insurance agencies, as well as other service businesses, in the mid-Atlantic region. Approximately 55 percent of Kite Technology Group’s current revenue comes from independent insurance agencies.

AIS Technology is an IT managed services provider serving independent insurance agencies in twenty-two states across the United States. AIS also provides IT services to non-insurance companies in Wisconsin.

The combined entity will be owned by Greg DiDio, Nick Oliver and Kite Technology Group founder, Jeff Kite. It will continue to be headquartered in Owings Mills, Md.

Source: Kite Technology Group