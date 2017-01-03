Cranny Appointed VP in CNA’s Minneapolis Branch

CNA has appointed Joe Cranny as vice president in the company’s Minneapolis branch, effective Jan. 17, 2017.

Cranny reports to Steve Wachtel, senior vice president and northern zone officer.

He joins CNA with more than 30 years of insurance industry experience. Most recently, he served as regional vice president for Hanover Insurance Group. In this role, Cranny was responsible for opening Hanover’s Minnesota branch, which was selected as Hanover’s 2016 commercial lines branch of the year for the entire country based on top- and bottom-line performance.

Cranny is a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

Source: CNA