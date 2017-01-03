Former Iowa Insurance Commissioner Gerhart to Join FBL Financial

FBL Financial Group Inc. announced that former Iowa Insurance Commissioner Nick Gerhart is joining company as chief administrative officer, on or around Jan. 23, 2017.

Gerhart will have responsibility for enterprise strategic planning, government relations, human resources and health services, among other administrative functions. He will be a member of FBL Financial Group’s management team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer James P. Brannen.

Gerhart served as Iowa Insurance Commissioner from February 2013 until December 2016. Prior to that, he worked at Sammons Financial Group and American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company whose primary operating subsidiary, Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, underwrites and markets a broad range of life insurance and annuities to individuals and businesses, which are distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee.

FBL Financial Group is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Source: FBL Financial Group