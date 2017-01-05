Hammer to Replace Dowling as Head of Illinois Insurance Department

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will appoint Jennifer Hammer as director of the Illinois Department of Insurance to replace Anne Melissa Dowling, who is returning to the private sector.

Hammer has extensive experience in healthcare law and policy. She currently is the deputy chief of staff for policy in the Office of the Governor. Previously, she was the policy adviser for Healthcare and Human Services and special counsel to the governor. In this role, Hammer coordinated all healthcare-related agencies, including the Department of Insurance. She oversaw migration of Get Covered Illinois as an independent commission into the insurance department.

Previously, Hammer worked at the Illinois Chamber of Commerce as the executive director of the Healthcare Council and vice president and legal counsel of Government Affairs. She also worked for Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes, P.C. as an attorney where she practiced insurance defense law, healthcare law, business law, and advised clients on legislation like the Affordable Care Act.

Rauner praised Dowling’s service as director.

“Director Dowling has worked diligently to transform the Department of Insurance to better protect the rights of Illinois’ residents, while championing a growth environment for businesses,” Rauner said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “Director Dowling’s commitment to protecting taxpayers showed throughout her tenure. On behalf of the people of Illinois, I thank Director Dowling for her service.”

Source: Illinois Governor’s Office