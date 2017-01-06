Reed Named General Counsel at Acrisure

Michigan-based Acrisure LLC has named Adam C. Reed as the company’s general counsel, effective Jan. 1.

He succeeds John P. Iacono, who will retire later this year.

Reed joined Acrisure in September 2016. He has 23 years of insurance industry experience. Most recently, he was general counsel of American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) Personal Insurance business.

Prior to that, Reed served as the chief regulatory lawyer for AIG’s U.S. operations, and as the head lawyer for several of its U.S. business units. Earlier in his career, Reed served as an Associate in Winston & Strawn LLP’s Corporate Practice.

Reed has obtained the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance (ASLI) designations.

Reed will report to Gregory L. Williams, Acrisure’s president and chief executive officer, and serve on the company’s Executive Committee.