Everest Insurance Adds Pena, Twardowski, James to Midwest Property Team

Everest Insurance has expanded its Chicago-based Midwest property underwriting team with additions in the retail, wholesale and inland marine areas.

Victor Pena has joined the Everest Retail Property team as vice president of the Central Region. Pena joins Everest from CNA where he most recently served as the underwriting director of the Northern Zone. Prior to that, he held various roles of increasing responsibility at Travelers Insurance that spanned across numerous critical segments of property underwriting including complex claim handling.

Victor Twardowski has joined Everest’s Chicago office as associate manager in the Inland Marine Division. Twardowski joins from CNA where he was most recently IM underwriting specialist responsible for the Inland Marine portfolio in the Kansas and Missouri territories.

Tyler James has joined Everest’s Chicago office as manager in the Inland Marine Division. James joins Everest from Arthur J. Gallagher where he was charged with growth of Gallagher’s Construction practice in the Midwest Region specializing in program opportunities for construction industry associations. Prior to joining Arthur J. Gallagher James held various roles of increasing responsibility at CNA where he was most recently responsible for the Chicago Inland Marine territory.

Source: Everest Insurance