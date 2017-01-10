Ascension Risk Services Taps Christensen to Lead New Nebraska Office

Ascension Risk Services, a diversified wholesale broker and managing general agent, has launched a new office in Omaha, Neb., and named Bria Christensen as vice president.

Christensen will be responsible for growing the region and the company’s presence in the Great Plains and will have a focus on property, casualty as well as transportation related risks.

Prior to joining Ascension Risk Services, Christensen was a district sales manager for Iowa Mutual. Christensen also held various positions with Auto-Owners Insurance. Christensen also holds various industry designations, including CPCU, CLCS, AU, API and AINS.

Ascension Risk Services, a Lone Rock Capital Partners Company, is headquartered in Madison, Wis., with regional offices in Omaha, Neb.; Boulder, Colo.; and Stockton and Sacramento, Calif. The company specializes in all areas of property/casualty, as well as transportation related risks. The company is privately held and has 10 employees.

Source: Ascension Risk Services