Illinois Roofing Contractor Barringer Fined Again for Fall Hazards

An Illinois roofing contractor has once again been cited and fined by federal safety officials for exposing workers to fall hazards.

Proposed Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) penalties total $214,782.

Robert Barringer III, operating as Barringer Brothers Roofing, has a history of violations and has been placed in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program. The agency has cited Robert Barringer III previously doing business under different variations of the name Barringer Brothers.

The current citations, for four willful and two serious safety violations, came following an inspection at a home construction site in Troy, which found workers exposed to fall hazards. Roofers were observed working at heights greater than six feet without adequate fall protection on July 1, 2016.

OSHA says falls cause four of every 10 deaths in the construction industry.

Inspectors also noted other hazards in July, including employees without eye protection using nail guns, and failure to initiate and maintain an accident prevention program.

Barringer Brothers Roofing has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Source: OSHA

Related: