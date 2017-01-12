Holmes Murphy Execs Join Agency’s Board of Directors

Des Moines, Iowa-based independent insurance brokerage, Holmes Murphy & Associates, has added Ellen Willadsen, chief financial officer, and Steve McManus, senior vice president, to its board of directors.

In addition to joining the board of directors, Willadsen also earned a seat on the Holmes Murphy executive committee. Willadsen’s financial stewardship has provided the company with a strong foundation for the future.

In addition to his leadership work in Des Moines, McManus oversees a significant investment and growth area for the Dallas property/casualty team.

Holmes Murphy & Associates has a presence in 10 other markets across the nation, in addition to its locations in Des Moines (headquarters) and Dallas.

Source: Holmes Murphy & Associates