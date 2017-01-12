R-T Specialty Promotes Hunziker, Nielsen

Chicago-based wholesale insurance brokerage R-T Specialty LLC (RT) has promoted Stephen Hunziker to president of RT Specialty Minneapolis/St. Paul and Todd Nielsen to president of RT Specialty Boston

Hunziker previously was an executive vice president, specializing in professional liability lines. He will continue to serve on the Professional Development Committee of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society.

Nielsen was executive vice president focusing on the professional lines business in which he will continue to specialize.

R-T Specialty is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group LLC.

Source: R-T Specialty LLC (RT)