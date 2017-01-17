Arthur J. Gallagher Promotes Two Execs in Employee Benefits Division

International insurance brokerage and risk management services firm Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., based in Itasca, Ill., promoted James W. Durkin Jr. and William F. Ziebell in its employee benefit division.

Durkin, currently president of Gallagher’s employee benefits division, will assume the newly created position of chairman of Gallagher’s employee benefit division. Durkin will focus his time developing the next generation of leadership at the company and supporting the division’s continued business momentum priorities.

Ziebell has been promoted to president of the employee benefits division and will report to Durkin. Ziebell currently is a regional leader in the benefits division. He will assume the day-to-day management for the employee benefit consulting and brokerage business across the United States and internationally.