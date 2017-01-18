Block Sworn in as Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court Judge

Dirk V. Block is the newest judge to serve on the bench of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court. He was sworn in on Jan. 13.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Judge Block on Dec. 8, 2016. Block fills a vacancy left by Judge Laureen K. Van Norman, who has retired.

The Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court is composed of seven judges who are initially appointed by the governor. Judges are then subject to a retention vote by the electorate three years after appointment and every six years thereafter.

Prior to his appointment to the bench Judge Block was managing member of Marks Clare & Richards LLC in Omaha, Neb., where he led a team of attorneys in diverse practice areas, including trying cases before the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court and counseling clients on employment matters. He had also worked as a partner and associate attorney at the firm, which he joined in 1 988. Earlier in his career, Judge Block worked as an associate attorney at Knapp, Mues, Beavers, and Luther in Kearney, Neb.

He is admitted to practice in Nebraska and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. Judge Block is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.