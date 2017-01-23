Kansas City’s Brush Creek Partners Joins TechAssure

TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management experts for technology-related risks, has named Kansas City, Mo.-based Brush Creek Partners as a new member.

Brush Creek Partners is an independent, full-service insurance brokerage firm that specializes in assisting middle-market technology and life science industry clients with their insurance needs.

Brush Creek Partners is dedicated to managing the full range of personal and business risks, including data breach and cyber liability, D&O, E&O and more.

TechAssure is a consortium of risk management experts serving innovative industries, such as technology, telecommunications, life sciences, clean tech, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. Comprised of 22 specialist firms located in strategic locations across the world, TechAssure members collectively serve over 4,000 clients and represent over $3 billion in premium volume.

Source: TechAssure