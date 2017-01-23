Lt. Gov.: Ohio Continues to Have Low Auto, Home Insurance Rates

Ohioans pay among the lowest average premiums in the nation for auto and homeowners insurance according to a national study, according to Lieutenant Gov. Mary Taylor. Taylor also serves as the state’s insurance director.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners found Ohioans paid an average of $797 (9th lowest) for homeowners insurance and $683 (12th lowest) for auto insurance in 2014 (the most recent data available) compared to the respective national averages of $1,132 and $866. Ohio’s combined average savings are $518 below the national averages.
Ohio as compared to its neighboring states’ average insurance premiums:
|Homeowners
|Auto
|Ohio
|$797
|Indiana
|$642
|Michigan
|$865
|Ohio
|$683
|West Virginia
|$877
|Kentucky
|$783
|Pennsylvania
|$893
|Pennsylvania
|$858
|Indiana
|$944
|West Virginia
|$871
|Kentucky
|$1, 023
|Michigan
|$1,227
Ohio’s ranking remains unchanged from the previous year.
Source: Ohio Department of Insurance