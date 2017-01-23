Lt. Gov.: Ohio Continues to Have Low Auto, Home Insurance Rates

Ohioans pay among the lowest average premiums in the nation for auto and homeowners insurance according to a national study, according to Lieutenant Gov. Mary Taylor. Taylor also serves as the state’s insurance director.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners found Ohioans paid an average of $797 (9th lowest) for homeowners insurance and $683 (12th lowest) for auto insurance in 2014 (the most recent data available) compared to the respective national averages of $1,132 and $866. Ohio’s combined average savings are $518 below the national averages.

Ohio as compared to its neighboring states’ average insurance premiums:

Homeowners Auto Ohio $797 Indiana $642 Michigan $865 Ohio $683 West Virginia $877 Kentucky $783 Pennsylvania $893 Pennsylvania $858 Indiana $944 West Virginia $871 Kentucky $1, 023 Michigan $1,227

Ohio’s ranking remains unchanged from the previous year.

Source: Ohio Department of Insurance