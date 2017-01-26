Missouri’s POWERS Insurance and Benefits Adds Bender

POWERS Insurance and Benefits, headquartered in the St. Louis, Mo., area, has hired Robin Bender as a personal account manager.

Bender will assist producers in acquiring new business, as well as handling the sales and service of specific POWERS’ clients. She will work with the agency’s producers to coordinate lead generations and marketing plans for existing clientele.

Bender has more than 20 years of insurance industry expertise including 12 years of catastrophe property claim adjustment experience. Prior to joining the agency, Bender worked for several insurance companies on both personal and commercial line claims.

Founded in 1991, POWERS Insurance and Benefits provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits.

Source: POWERS Insurance and Benefits