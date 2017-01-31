Acrisure Names Sherman as Strategic Advisor

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Acrisure LLC has named D. Michael Sherman as strategic advisor, reporting to Greg Williams, CEO and president of the rapidly growing insurance broker.

Sherman brings more than 40 years of experience in the insurance industry to his new role at Acrisure. He began his career at insurance brokerage Dawson Insurance Inc. in 1978, where he served as CEO beginning in 1986. He continued as Dawson Platform chairman and CEO following its sale to AssuredPartners, from 2012 to year-end 2015, and served as vice chairman of AssuredPartners Inc.

Acrisure has 96 platform locations in 26 states and approximately 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

Source: Acrisure