Illinois Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Bailey Family Insurance in Springfield, Ill., recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a network of 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
Owned by Mark and Christine Bailey, Bailey Family Insurance is a full service insurance agency specializing in home, auto, life and recreational insurance.
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.
Source: VIAA