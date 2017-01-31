Illinois Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

January 31, 2017

Bailey Family Insurance in Springfield, Ill., recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a network of 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Owned by Mark and Christine Bailey, Bailey Family Insurance is a full service insurance agency specializing in home, auto, life and recreational insurance.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

