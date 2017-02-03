DeLong Named Managing Director, Gemini Risk Partners

Wholesale insurance broker Gemini Risk Partners, based in Chicago, has appointed Yosha DeLong as managing director.

Prior to joining Gemini Risk Partners, DeLong was most recently the London regional executive for Ironshore Europe Limited, overseeing all IronPro product lines, the company’s professional liability division. She joined Ironshore in 2009 as vice president and Midwest manager of IronPro and from 2011 to 2013 she was the Midwest regional executive, overseeing all property/casualty product lines for Ironshore Midwest.

DeLong has over 19 years’ experience in the insurance industry, having worked as both an underwriter and broker. She started her career in Seattle as an EPLI underwriter for Professional Risk Corporation (PRC).

Gemini Risk focuses on all lines of professional liability, with specializations in lawyers professional liability, architects and engineers, and accountants professional liability. Gemini Risk is an independently owned and managed division of Chicago-based Oswald Companies

