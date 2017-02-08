Ohio Benefits Firm Merges with USI Insurance Services

Accelerated Benefits in Ohio has joined forces with USI Insurance Services (USI), the companies announced.

Founded in 1986 by Thomas P. Wagoner and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Accelerated Benefits and its employees will remain at the current Dublin location. Wagoner has been named president of USI Columbus Employee Benefit Division.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI is a local and national insurance brokerage and consulting firm, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions throughout the United States.

Source: USI