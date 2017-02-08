POWERS Insurance and Benefits Promotes Dowd

Missouri-based POWERS Insurance and Benefits has promoted Meaghan Dowd to insurance advisor.

In this position, Dowd will provide specialized insurance guidance and professional advice to the agency’s clients and prospects.

Dowd recently earned her Personal Lines Coverage Specialist (PLCS) certification, a comprehensive professional program that focuses on advanced knowledge of personal lines insurance. The program combines technical details of insurance coverage with personal asset risk considerations.

Prior to her promotion, Dowd served as a personal account manager at POWERS Insurance and Benefits. Previously she worked as a customer service representative and producer at several local insurance agencies.

Founded in 1991, POWERS Insurance and Benefits provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits.

Source: POWERS Insurance and Benefits