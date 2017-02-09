Kelsch Joins the North Dakota Insurance Department as PIO

February 9, 2017

Ashley Kelsch has joined the North Dakota Insurance Department as public information officer.

Kelsch previously served as a communications professional in the office of North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

Kelsch will be responsible for providing media and public relations services, developing promotional campaigns for new projects and services, planning and coordinating special events, performing research and analysis of industry data, along with maintaining the department website and social media.

Source: North Dakota Insurance Department

