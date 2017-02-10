Ohio Judge: Village Must Pay Back $3M in Traffic Camera Tickets

A judge in Ohio says a village must pay back all $3 million paid by drivers for speeding citations from automated traffic cameras.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Butler County Judge Michael Oster issued his ruling Wednesday, saying the money was unjust enrichment of New Miami. A judge ruled in 2014 that the village’s camera enforcement was unconstitutional.

The ruling is the latest round in appeals and disputes in the case, and the village has said it will continue to challenge the rule.

The village cited nearly 45,000 people in 15 months.

Its officers now use hand-held cameras to comply with state law requiring that an officer be present when camera enforcement is used.

A challenge by cities to that law is before the Ohio Supreme Court.

