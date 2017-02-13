South Dakota Lawmakers Reject Insurer Tax Credit Disclosure

South Dakota lawmakers have rejected a bill that was meant to increase transparency in the state’s school choice scholarship program.

The bill, voted down 9-6 in the House Education Committee, would have required insurance companies to disclose how much money they donate to the private-school scholarship fund in exchange for tax credits. It also would have required the group in charge of the program to show how much goes to each private school. The scholarship program was created last year and can accept up to $2 million annually.

Bill supporters say taxpayers should know how much money is being diverted from the state’s general fund for private use.

Opponents say it’s still a fledgling program and argued that the bill could intimidate companies and families and discourage their participation.

