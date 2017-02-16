Workers Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Exposure at Kansas Plant

About 20 employees from a manufacturing plant in Kansas’ Reno County were sent to the hospital on Feb. 13 after being exposed to carbon monoxide in the workplace.

SYT USA official Alex Birkenfeldt tells The Hutchinson News that employees were suspicious something was wrong when they began complaining of headaches at the plant. They were all evacuated a couple of hours later.

Birkenfeldt says the hospitalizations are a precautionary measure after emergency medical personnel conducted evaluations on-site. The employees’ conditions were not immediately available.

While firefighters at the scene said carbon monoxide levels were high, Birkenfeldt says the exposure was due to a leak in one of the gas heaters. The heater has since been shut down.

SYT USA manufactures fiberglass parts and composite parts.15

