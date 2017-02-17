Lockton Promotes Ruback to Sr. VP in Chicago

Insurance broker Lockton has named Amanda Ruback to the newly created position of senior vice president and major client strategist in the firm’s Chicago operation. In her new role, Ruback assists in strategy development and solutions for the needs and challenges of Fortune 1000 clients.

Prior to becoming a major account strategist, Ruback served as an account executive where she was the main point of contact for food and beverage manufacturers and distributors, retail and real estate portfolios, universities and colleges, and global manufacturers.

Prior to joining Lockton, Ruback worked with PepsiCo Inc., as part of the company’s risk management team. She assisted in overseeing a $7.8 billion acquisition and drove captive insurance strategy for the company. Her experience as a corporate risk manager, a broker and advisor affords her the ability to understand clients’ internal priorities, constituencies and pressures.

Ruback’s holds the ARM, AU and AIS insurance designations.

Source: Lockton