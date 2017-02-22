Klenke Named Chief Legal Counsel at Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner’s Office

Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance Ted Nickel has appointed Charlotte Klenke to serve as chief legal counsel at the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI).

Klenke previously was the associate general counsel for Schneider National Inc., in Green Bay, Wis. During her long-term tenure at Schneider, Klenke was directly involved in and responsible for the successful handling of a wide array of business legal issues involving clients throughout all levels of the organization. She is known for her pragmatic yet principled approach to problem solving.

As an attorney in Green Bay, she also practiced with the law firms of Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., and Liebmann, Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry. Prior to practicing law in Green Bay, Klenke was a certified public accountant with the accounting firm of Arthur Andersen & Co., in Houston, Texas.

Source: Wisconsin’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI)