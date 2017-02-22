Voldico Insurance, Brendanwood Financial Brokerage Form Alliance

Osgood, Indiana-based Voldico Insurance LLC has formed a key partnership alliance with Brendanwood Financial Brokerage LLC, the company announced.

Voldico Insurance is an independent full-service property/casualty retail insurance and financial services provider.

Brendanwood Financial Brokerage specializes in life insurance, long term care, disability, medicare supplement, and annuity product lines.

The alliance will allow the agencies access to each other’s products and services.

Source: Voldico Insurance LLC