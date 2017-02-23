Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Wisconsin’s Kelly Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Madison, Wisconsin-based Kelly Financial Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1957 by John M. Kelly and incorporated in 1994 by Scott Kelly, Kelly Financial offers retirement plan management, wealth management and life insurance coverages to businesses and individuals throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Scott Kelly and his associates will continue to operate from their Madison location under the direction of John Neumaier, head of Gallagher’s Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, and has operations in 33 countries.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.