Minot, North Dakota, Planning for Launch of Disaster Resilience Program

Minot officials have drafted a new governance structure for the city in hopes of giving momentum to its disaster resilience program.

City Manager Tom Barry outlined the plan to the Minot City Council earlier this month, the Minot Daily News reported. It calls for hiring a program manager and employing a former finance director to assist with the transition.

The city was awarded a $74 million National Disaster Resilience Grant a year ago. Barry’s plan would hire a manager to oversee the six-year program using part of the $3.7 million included for administration. The new manager would work with Leslie Bean, lead for program consultant CDM Smith.

A city program team would also be formed with Cindy Hemphill, as interim program adviser, Derek Hackett, in public outreach and Chris Owen as compliance officer.

Hemphill, who retired as finance director this month, will continue part-time for six months to assist the resilience program.

“We wanted to have continuity in the program, particularly in the buyout area and some of the other areas that she has institutional knowledge on that we want to retain,” Barry said.

Barry says the proposed structure would create clear areas of communication and responsibility within the program.

Barry’s plan also includes team leaders in the various project areas. In the category of flood risk and water management, team leads will exist for buyouts and ecological restoration. In the category of building a more resilient community, there will be team leads for building affordable housing, downtown gathering space and family shelter. The plan also has team leads for the center for technical education, economic development strategic plan, affordable housing master plan and funding and financing strategies for projects.

