WestCongress Insurance Services Opens in Detroit

WestCongress Insurance Services LLC, a newly created managing general agent (MGA) for the specialty commercial insurance marketplace, has opened in Detroit.

WestCongress will focus on excess and surplus (E&S) lines coverage in niche and underserved segments. The company’s initial product offerings will be commercial general liability and commercial excess liability insurance products and services for targeted small and middle market risks in the energy, artisan contractor and security industries.

Cumulatively, the company’s four principals have been in the property/casualty insurance field for nearly 100 years, around 70 of which have been directly involved with the E&S marketplace. All were part of the senior management team of First Mercury Financial Corp. and CoverX Specialty.

Chairman Richard H. Smith most recently served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of First Mercury/CoverX, which he joined in 1996. Smith began his insurance career in 1975 and held several senior leadership positions with Providian Corp.

President Edward A. LaFramboise previously was senior vice president of corporate underwriting for First Mercury/CoverX, which he joined in 2007. He also served as chief risk officer of Crum & Forster, a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings, which acquired First Mercury/CoverX in 2011. LaFramboise began his insurance career in 2002 and held financial leadership roles with First Mercury/CoverX. He is a certified public accountant (non-practicing).

Executive Vice President Thomas B. Dulapa served as senior vice president of operations for First Mercury/CoverX, which he joined in 1990. Dulapa began his insurance career in 1984 and held several financial and operational leadership positions with First Mercury/CoverX.

Executive Vice President Michael W. Roskiewicz was senior vice president and general counsel of First Mercury/CoverX, which he joined in 2008. Roskiewicz began his insurance career in 2001. He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan.

WestCongress has been authorized as a coverholder with Lloyd’s of London. The firm is developing market relationships in the Lloyd’s and domestically with the assistance of Aon Benfield, the global reinsurance intermediary and capital advisor of Aon plc. Aon Benfield is a long-standing advisor to WestCongress’ principals and an industry leader in the (re)insurance intermediary marketplace.

