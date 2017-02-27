Oklahoma Pipeline Company to Reimburse Iowa Entities for Spill

An Oklahoma pipeline company says it will reimburse north-central Iowa agencies for expenses they incurred while responding to a diesel pipeline spill near Hanlontown last month.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Magellan Midstream Partners is making the offer. Worth County Auditor Jackie Backhaus is tallying up local agencies’ expenses. Sheriff Dan Fank says his department logged 240 hours at the site while maintaining road blocks and manning an operations center, and that 140 of those hours must be paid as overtime.

Magellan has said that a break in the 12-inch pipe in January spilled nearly 47,000 gallons of diesel over one to 1.5 acres. The spill was discovered during a snowstorm on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.