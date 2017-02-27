Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Workers’ Comp Fraud

A Marion, Ohio, man who was injured on the job as an emergency medical technician in 2010 recently pleaded guilty to workers’ compensation fraud after investigators discovered him working as a high school bowling coach, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) reports.

After Jason Neagles, 43, pleaded guilty to the first-degree misdemeanor charge, a Franklin County judge ordered him to pay the BWC $1,587 for the cost of the agency’s investigation. He warned Neagles to pay BWC within 90 days or face 90 days in jail.

BWC collected $14,697 in restitution prior to Neagles’ sentencing.

BWC’s Special Investigations Department found a database cross match with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services indicating Neagles earned wages during periods he also collected temporary total disability benefits from BWC. The subsequent investigation proved Neagles worked as a bowling coach for Ridgedale High School in Marion.

Source: Ohio BWC