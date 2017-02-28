Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Adds Missouri-Based American Insurance

American Insurance Alliance of Barnhart, Mo., recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a network of more than 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

American Insurance Alliance is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2016 that specializes in auto, home, health, business and life insurance.

The company is owned by Sarae Glaenzer and Randy Kraemer. Glaenzer has worked in the insurance industry for 18 years and Kraemer for 34 years.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA).

Source: Valley Insurance Agency Alliance