XL Catlin Names Shertenlieb Central U.S. Leader for Global Risk Management

XL Catlin has appointed Gary Shertenlieb as zonal underwriting manager for Global Risk Management in the U.S. central region.

Starting in April, Shertenlieb will lead the division’s primary casualty insurance and underwriting operations in the Central United States. He is based in Chicago.

Shertenlieb joins XL Catlin with 23 years’ experience in the insurance industry. Most recently he held the position of senior vice president of Risk Finance for Lockton Companies in Kansas City, Mo. He also served as divisional director for the Bermuda Division of R.K. Harrison Insurance Brokers and has served in senior investment and underwriting roles at both AIG and UBS Investment Bank.

XL Catlin’s Global Risk Management team works collaboratively to build risk management programs, including general liability, workers compensation, and commercial auto, for large U.S.-based businesses and multinational companies. Through its regional and global network, XL Catlin helps companies based in North America address their primary casualty insurance needs in over 200 countries.

Source: XL Catlin