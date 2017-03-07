WestCongress Insurance Services Hires 3 Underwriting VPs

WestCongress Insurance Services LLC, a newly formed managing general agent headquartered in Detroit, Mich., has hired three senior underwriting professionals — Richard “Dick” Barrett, Dan Barrett and Michael Horn — to lead the firm’s efforts in the specialty commercial insurance marketplace.

Dick Barrett, vice president, is the segment manager responsible for leading the team of insurance professionals in the oil and gas arena. He has more than three decades of experience in the insurance industry.

Dan Barrett, vice president, is the segment manager responsible for artisan contractor insurance solutions. Dan brings practical knowledge as both an underwriter and a broker, thus giving him a unique perspective on the needs of all parties.

Horn, vice president, is the senior account executive for excess casualty. He has worked with virtually all major wholesale brokers, and has delivered policies for Fortune 1000 companies writing high attachment, high capacity business.

WestCongress is a coverholder with Lloyd’s of London and currently offers commercial general liability and commercial excess liability insurance solutions for targeted small and middle market risks in the energy, artisan contractor and security industries.

Source: WestCongress Insurance Services LLC