Menary Tapped to Succeed Jansen as President, CEO of Grinnell Mutual

The Grinnell Mutual board of directors has selected Jeff Menary to succeed Larry Jansen as president and chief executive officer of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co. located in Grinnell, Iowa.

Menary will replace Jansen upon Jansen’s retirement in December 2017. Since July 2014, Menary has served as the company’s executive vice president of Line Operations.

During Menary’s 37-year career at Grinnell Mutual, he has served in a variety of roles. He joined the company as a marketing representative and has worked as a marketing and reinsurance manager of the Iowa-Wisconsin region; director of Underwriting and Production; assistant vice president of Commercial Lines; vice president of Underwriting and Production; and vice president of Reinsurance.

He also holds many insurance designations including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Associate in Risk Management (ARM), Certified Risk Manager (CRM), and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) among others.

Menary will continue in his current position until Jansen’s retirement.

Source: Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co.