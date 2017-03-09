SECURA Insurance Promotes Arnold, Wicinsky

Appleton, Wisconsin-based SECURA Insurance has promoted Marty Arnold to senior vice president and chief underwriting officer, and Garth Wicinsky to senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

Arnold joined SECURA in 2000 as chief actuary and added the role of reinsurance buyer in 2003. He most recently served as senior vice president – underwriting, directing the company’s Commercial, Personal, Farm-Ag, and Specialty underwriting divisions, as well as Reinsurance and Risk Management. Prior to SECURA, he worked for the St. Paul Cos., where he was director of Corporate Planning and Development and served in a variety of actuarial roles.

He holds the FCAS (Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society), CERA (Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst), and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) designations.

Wicinsky joined SECURA’s Human Resources division in 1996 and was promoted to vice president – human resources in 2002, responsible for talent management, compensation and benefits, learning and development, facilities, purchasing, and distribution. With his promotion to SVP and chief administrative officer, in addition to his HR leadership function, he oversees Marketing, Research & Development, and Agency Training

Source: SECURA Insurance