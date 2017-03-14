Strack Promoted to Senior VP in XL Catlin’s Midwest Division

XL Catlin has promoted Angie Strack to senior vice president and underwriting manager for its Global Risk Management division’s North Central Region.

Strack will manage and develop XL Catlin’s U.S. risk management business, customizing casualty programs, including workers compensation, general liability, and commercial auto insurance coverages, for clients throughout the U.S. north central region, including the greater Chicago-area and upper Midwest.

Strack joined XL Catlin in 2011 bringing more than 17 years of underwriting and broker management experience, including a decade of casualty underwriting tenure with Zurich.

