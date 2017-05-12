Wisconsin Under State of Emergency for Wildfire Danger

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has declared a state of emergency as the state faces heightened wildfire conditions.

Walker issued an executive order directing all state agencies to assist with potential wildfire response and recovery efforts. The order also directs the Wisconsin National Guard to help the state Department of Resources pre-position firefighting equipment as necessary and authorizes the National Guard to call personnel to active duty.

According to the DNR’s website, so far this year Wisconsin has seen 409 wildfires that have consumed about 467 acres. The agency says fire danger is high in far northwestern and northern Wisconsin.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says emergency officials are expecting warmer, drier weather that could exacerbate conditions.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.