Chicago’s Promont Advisors, ProPoint Claims Join Doxa Insurance Holdings

Doxa Insurance Holdings LLC, an Indiana-based private equity fund focused on purchasing managing general agents nationwide, has acquired Chicago-based Promont Advisors and ProPoint Claims Services.

Promont and Propoint specialize in providing insurance and claims administration for difficult classifications of business in the allied health space, along with hard-to-place religious institutions, hotels, motels, apartment complexes, and professional liability. Both organizations are recognized for their in-depth general liability and property underwriting expertise for the businesses they insure.

Promont has underwriting authority on behalf of several “A” rated or better insurance companies.

Promont will operate and market as Promont Insurance Advisors with its brand approach aligning with overall Doxa Insurance strategies.

Doxa Insurance Holdings is located in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Source: Doxa Insurance Holdings