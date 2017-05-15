Huffman Insurance Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Huffman Insurance Group in Moberly, Mo., has joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a network of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Huffman Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2015 that specializes in auto, home, life, commercial, and farm insurance. The company is owned by Robert Huffman, who has 10 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Founded in 2006, Clayton, Mo.-based VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

Source: Valley Insurance Agency Alliance