Nebraska Renewable Energy Company Hit with More Safety Citations

A northeast Nebraska renewable energy plant has been given two more citations by safety regulators.

The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the citations on May 12 to Big Ox Energy, citing safety issues at its South Sioux City plant. The citations detail nine violations and total nearly $51,000 in penalties. The citations result from two inspections following two reports of worker injury.

Earlier this month OSHA investigators cited Big Ox for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees and proposed more than $50,000 in fines.

Big Ox’s Kevin Bradley says the company plans to discuss the violations with OSHA this week.

Sewer odor issues blamed on the plant displaced as many as two dozen families at their height last fall.

