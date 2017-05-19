Minnesota Independent Agents Honor SFM’s Happe with Company Rep Award

The Minnesota Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers (MIIAB) recently honored SFM Risk Solutions Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Happe with the group’s “Company Representative of the Year” award.

This award is presented annually by the association upon the recommendation of its membership to an insurance company representative that has proven his or her knowledge, experience and professionalism in working with independent agents throughout Minnesota.

Happe is a governor for the national Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) Society, according to information posted on SFM’s website. He serves as a director and secretary of the National Workers’ Compensation Reinsurance Association. He is also a Commissioner on the Economic Development Commission for the City of Minnetonka, Minnesota, and serves on the Minnesota Homeownership Center Board of Directors.

Prior to joining SFM, Happe served as vice president of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC).

MIIAB Executive Vice President Daniel D. Riley said in a statement that “Mr. Happe has played a major part in our industry over the years. Most importantly he’s been involved in spearheading our industry and enticing young men and women into our industry. He has worked together with St. Thomas University in helping actuarial, international risk management, and insurance students, developing their on campus fraternity, Gamma Iota Sigma. Under Mike’s guidance these St. Thomas students seek a career in the insurance business in Minnesota and throughout the country. His dedication and work ethic surpasses all of our expectations. We congratulate Mike on receiving this prestigious award.”

The Minnesota Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers (MIIAB) was established in the early 1900s and is the largest independent agent trade association in Minnesota with approximately 7,000 insurance community members.

Source: MIIAB