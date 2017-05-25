New Flood Plain Maps Bring Good, Bad News for South Dakota Towns

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s proposed revisions to Yankton’s flood plain map could encompass nearly 200 additional properties.

On the flip side, a revision in Rapid City means 224 properties have been removed from that city’s flood hazard area.

Properties within a FEMA flood plain are required to have flood insurance if their mortgage is a federal loan or federally insured loan.

The Rapid City Journal reports the revisions in that city became effective in March. A FEMA official estimates the changes will save residents about $20,000 annually in flood insurance premiums.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that FEMA has given that city two options — adopt the proposed new flood plain map as is or allow the agency to do further study. City officials haven’t yet decided.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.