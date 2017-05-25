Lt. Gen. Stanley E. Clarke III Named Chairman of Armed Forces Insurance

Armed Forces Insurance (AFI), based in Leavenworth, Kansas, has appointed Lt. Gen. Stanley E. “Sid” Clarke III, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), as its incoming chairman.

Clarke begins his new role as Armed Forces Insurance celebrates its 130th year in service to the military community. Gen. Clarke will assume his duties from the outgoing chairman, Lt. Gen. Garry L. Parks, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) on June 22, 2017.

Clarke is currently an executive advisor to a Middle East client. During his distinguished military career, he served as director of the Air National Guard, where he was responsible for formulating, developing and coordinating all policies, plans and programs affecting more than 105,700 National Guard members and civilians in 89 wings, and 175 geographically separated units across 213 locations.

Prior to that, he served as commander, 1st Air Force/Continental Region of NORAD.

Clarke has received multiple decorations during his military career, including the Distinguished Service Media with Oak Leaf Cluster, Defense Superior Service Medal and the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Source: Armed Forces Insurance