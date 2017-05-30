Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Williams-Manny Insurance in Illinois

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Williams-Manny Insurance Group, headquartered in Rockford, Illinois. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Rockford in 1896, Williams-Manny Insurance Group is a retail insurance broker and employee benefits consultant providing a full array of products and services to corporate and individual clients throughout Northern Illinois, with a particular emphasis on construction, manufacturing, higher education and nonprofit accounts.

Dan Ross, Tim Knauf, Randy Cooper, Dave Townsend, and their partners and associates will continue to operate out of their Rockford, Wheaton and Freeport, Illinois, offices under the direction of Patrick M. Gallagher, head of Gallagher’s Midwest retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and John Neumaier, head of Gallagher’s Great Lakes employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.