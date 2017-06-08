Keystone Insurers Group Names Maurer as VP in Michigan

June 8, 2017

Property/casualty insurance broker, Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone), has appointed Mark Maurer as its state vice president in Michigan.

Maurer recently was vice president at Arlington/Roe. While there he established an office in Grand Rapids and created and coached a team that grew to $20 million in premium. He also helped increase the number of contracted agents in the state, working to position the carrier as a program provider to the Michigan Association of Insurance Agents.

Source: Keystone Insurers Group

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features