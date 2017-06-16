Billings Named VP, Predictive Analytics at Midwest Employers Casualty

Midwest Employers Casualty has promoted Brian Billings to vice president of Predictive Analytics.

As the Midwest Employers Casualty strategy evolved from data acquisition to leveraging data assets, Billings led the effort to deploy machine learning technology for the early identification of high-risk workers’ compensation claims.

In addition to his current responsibilities, Billings is now tasked with expanding the reach of this technology to include more of Midwest Employers Casualty’s clients and business partners.

Billings has more than 20 years of technology experience in industries including banking, investment services, insurance services and healthcare, including the last eight years with Midwest Employers Casualty. He formerly was the director of business analytics for Midwest Employers Casualty. Billings is licensed to practice law in Missouri and Tennessee.

Midwest Employers Casualty provides workers’ compensation excess insurance products to individual employers, groups and insurance companies nationwide, and is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corp.

Source: Midwest Employers Casualty